Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Shares Down 10% – Should You Sell?

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report) traded down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 399,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 147,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Clean Air Metals Stock Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Clean Air Metals

(Get Free Report)

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project that comprises of three separate claim blocks which includes the Thunder Bay North Property consists of 300 unpatented claims covering an approximately area of 29,725 hectares; the Escape Lake Property consists of 20 unpatented claims with an area of 561.3 hectares; and the Escape North Property consists of 24 unpatented claims with an area of 1722 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Air Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Air Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.