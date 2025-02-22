Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 336.33 ($4.25) and traded as high as GBX 336.60 ($4.25). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 315 ($3.98), with a volume of 1,203,246 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 610 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($7.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 10,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.04), for a total value of £26,232.85 ($33,143.21). 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
