CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Trading 1.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.31. 59,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 127,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

