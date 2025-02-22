Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Issues Earnings Results

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $18.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,382.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12-month low of $800.76 and a 12-month high of $1,460.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,320.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,290.61.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

