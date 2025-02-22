Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Cohen & Steers has a payout ratio of 67.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

CNS stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $110.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

