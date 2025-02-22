Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Shares of CL opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

