Comparing Lundin Mining (LUNMF) & Its Peers

Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF) is one of 113 public companies in the "Metal mining" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lundin Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining’s rivals have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Lundin Mining pays out -107.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 55.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lundin Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lundin Mining Competitors 1252 2687 3179 137 2.30

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 26.65%. Given Lundin Mining’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lundin Mining and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.42 billion $241.56 million -32.00 Lundin Mining Competitors $6.56 billion $892.01 million -11.04

Lundin Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lundin Mining. Lundin Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining -5.15% 5.27% 3.05% Lundin Mining Competitors -1,300.59% -11.20% -9.41%

Summary

Lundin Mining rivals beat Lundin Mining on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION is a rapidly growing, diversified base metals mining company with operations in Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ireland. The Company currently has six mines in operation producing copper, nickel, lead and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds a development project pipeline which includes the world class Tenke Fungurume copper cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ozernoe zinc project in Russia. The Company holds an extensive exploration portfolio and interests in international mining and exploration ventures.

