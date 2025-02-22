Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Acquires Shares of 6,116 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $48.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.