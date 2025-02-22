Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Invests $327,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $128.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.11.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 93.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.