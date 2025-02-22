Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4,068.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

XSD stock opened at $246.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.09 and a fifty-two week high of $273.98.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

