Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,589,783,000 after buying an additional 469,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,795,121,000 after acquiring an additional 363,707 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,182,564 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,079,319,000 after acquiring an additional 643,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $837,951,000 after acquiring an additional 657,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $850,428,000 after acquiring an additional 827,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $121.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average is $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.