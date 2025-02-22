Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 81,566 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $832,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

