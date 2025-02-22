Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VOOV opened at $189.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $170.26 and a 12 month high of $199.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.77 and a 200 day moving average of $189.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

