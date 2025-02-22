Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $176.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.29 and its 200-day moving average is $225.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.46 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 108.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.