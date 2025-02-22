Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $13.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

VLRS stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.45. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,786,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,550,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,479,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 291,252 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

