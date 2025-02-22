Cowa LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cowa LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average is $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

