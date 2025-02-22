Cowa LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cowa LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.3% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matauro LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $270.74 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $187.05 and a 12-month high of $271.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.00 and its 200 day moving average is $245.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.