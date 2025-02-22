Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Sells 125 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $102.88 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

