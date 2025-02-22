Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.18 and traded as low as $0.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 264,339 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 843.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,039,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,442 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at $1,397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at $548,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 643,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at $266,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.