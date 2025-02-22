Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Head to Head Review

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) and Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Creative Medical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -191.26% -24.96% -20.27% Creative Medical Technology N/A -63.05% -60.42%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $78.59 million 30.33 -$146.96 million ($2.34) -15.73 Creative Medical Technology $10,000.00 945.00 -$5.29 million ($3.80) -1.42

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Creative Medical Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Creative Medical Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Medical Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics and Creative Medical Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 3 13 1 2.88 Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $55.06, suggesting a potential upside of 49.59%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kymera Therapeutics is more favorable than Creative Medical Technology.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Creative Medical Technology on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company develops STAT6, a Type 2 inflammation in allergic diseases; and TYK2, a treatment for inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease. It also develops ImmCelz, an immunotherapy platform for multiple diseases; OvaStem for treatment of female infertility; CELZ-201 to treat Type 1 diabetes; AlloStemSpine for the treatment of chronic lower back pain; and Alova to treat infertility as a result of premature ovarian failure. In addition, the company develops products and services for various indications, including preventing the rejection of transplanted organs, kidney failure, liver failure, heart attack, and Parkinson's disease. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

