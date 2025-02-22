Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CCAP

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $682.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $46.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.42%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 20.7% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,226,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,187,000 after purchasing an additional 382,542 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 289,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 32,852 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 284,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.