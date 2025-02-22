Critical Comparison: WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) versus SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of WeRide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WeRide and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeRide N/A N/A N/A SmartRent -12.77% -6.08% -4.15%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeRide $56.78 million 110.59 -$275.41 million N/A N/A SmartRent $236.84 million 1.17 -$34.59 million ($0.13) -11.12

This table compares WeRide and SmartRent”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SmartRent has higher revenue and earnings than WeRide.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WeRide and SmartRent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeRide 0 0 0 0 0.00 SmartRent 0 5 0 0 2.00

SmartRent has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.01%. Given SmartRent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than WeRide.

Summary

SmartRent beats WeRide on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeRide

WeRide, Inc. engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

