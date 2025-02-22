Critical Review: TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TerrAscend and Green Thumb Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 1 0 1 3.00 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -23.95% -31.48% -11.40% Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TerrAscend and Green Thumb Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $317.33 million 0.49 -$95.54 million N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.43 $36.27 million $0.27 26.33

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend.

Risk & Volatility

TerrAscend has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats TerrAscend on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

