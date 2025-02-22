CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) EVP Sells $17,012.82 in Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) EVP Melanie Antoon sold 3,278 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $17,012.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 256,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,055.02. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CS Disco Stock Performance

NYSE LAW opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.06. CS Disco, Inc. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $8.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 19.20% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. Equities analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CS Disco from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

