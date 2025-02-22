Cypress Capital LLC Invests $240,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $526.08 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $523.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

