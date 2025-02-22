Cypress Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cypress Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cypress Capital LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $18,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

