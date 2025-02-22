D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 766 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 154,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,932,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $133.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.06. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.20 and a 12-month high of $152.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

