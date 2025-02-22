D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,510,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $136.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.02 and a 52 week high of $144.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

