“Daily Journal Corporation Discloses Results of 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting”

Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ: DJCO), in their recent 8-K SEC filing, reported the key outcomes of their 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on February 19, 2025. A total of 1,329,312 shares were represented either in person or by valid proxy.

The shareholders elected four directors that will serve until the subsequent annual meeting or till their successors are elected. The number of votes cast for each of the directors was also revealed. Mary Conlin received 332,155 votes in her favor, John B. Frank garnered 332,803 votes, Steven Myhill-Jones got 472,060 votes, and Rasool Rayani received the highest tally with 543,971 votes.

The shareholders also ratified the appointment of Baker Tilly USA LLP as the corporation’s independent registered public accounting firm for the current fiscal year. The voting results showed 1,325,469 votes in favor of the decision, 3,320 votes against it, and 523 abstentions.

Furthermore, the stock settlement of up to 2,000 Director Restricted Stock Units was approved by the shareholders. This decision received 551,614 votes in favor and 2,252 votes against, with 2,746 abstentions.

