Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.72.

DH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In related news, insider William Moschella sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,001. This trade represents a 9.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3,652.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 759.9% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $4.92 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

