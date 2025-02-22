Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Citigroup

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DELL. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $117.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.42. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,678.58. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

