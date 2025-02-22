Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $116.77 and last traded at $118.43. 1,936,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,257,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.55.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $12,997,173.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,386,032.16. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after buying an additional 6,131,507 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 552,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $455,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.