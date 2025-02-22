Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,045,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,774,948,000 after buying an additional 460,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,733,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,169,041,000 after buying an additional 187,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,369,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $912,508,000 after buying an additional 39,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,343,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 36,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $238.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

