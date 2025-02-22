Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.1% in the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $137.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.52. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.75 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $211.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

