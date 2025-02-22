Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 909 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AT&T were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on T. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

