Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Shares Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 12,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 32,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, distributes, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces VQA wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, D’Ont Poke the Bear, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.