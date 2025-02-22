DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03, Zacks reports. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million.
DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 405.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91.
DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DigitalBridge Group Company Profile
DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.
