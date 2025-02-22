DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03, Zacks reports. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 405.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp raised DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

