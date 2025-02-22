Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Dine Brands Global has increased its dividend payment by an average of 72.1% per year over the last three years. Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 584,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,688. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CL King downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

