Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.61 ($2.64) and traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.40). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 264.06 ($3.34), with a volume of 17,263,793 shares.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 19.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 259.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 208.61.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

