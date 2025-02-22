Dividend Assets Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 601.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 282.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

