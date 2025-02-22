Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 204 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,932 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Boeing by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 2.0 %

BA opened at $177.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.39. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $208.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

