Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

