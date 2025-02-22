Douglas Munro Sells 595 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $26,251.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,916.64. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of MRCY stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 144.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 43.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 762.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
