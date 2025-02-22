Drum Hill Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Drum Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,654.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,820,000 after buying an additional 1,700,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 287,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,143,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

IJH opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

