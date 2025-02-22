DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) COO Matthew T. Paul Sells 3,801 Shares

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $900,571.56. This trade represents a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:DTE opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.36. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $132.88. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

