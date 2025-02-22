Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and traded as low as $1.37. Dyadic International shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 114,192 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dyadic International

Dyadic International Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyadic International

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYAI. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dyadic International by 16,146.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.