Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) vs. Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Head-To-Head Review

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Earlyworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -115.49% -49.32% -32.98% Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Earlyworks shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Blackboxstocks has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earlyworks has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $2.76 million 4.31 -$4.66 million ($0.97) -3.46 Earlyworks $179.36 million 0.04 -$2.13 million N/A N/A

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Earlyworks”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Earlyworks has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks.

Summary

Earlyworks beats Blackboxstocks on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

(Get Free Report)

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Earlyworks

(Get Free Report)

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.