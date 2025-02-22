Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). Approximately 450,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of £18.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Eden Research

In other news, insider Alexander John Abrey acquired 540,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,621.60 ($27,317.25). Also, insider Lykele van der Broek acquired 256,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($12,937.46). 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

