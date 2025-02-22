Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.1072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

