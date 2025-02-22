Element Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $161.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $124.32 and a 12 month high of $167.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.68.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.